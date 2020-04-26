In short
The Market chairman Christopher Okuni says that the measure will mainly protect vendors who spend the night in the market, especially during the current lockdown. Up to 400 vendors, the majority of them women, sleep in the market in line with guidelines issued by President Yoweri Museveni, to tame the disease.
Nakawa Market Vendors to Get Special Identification Tags
