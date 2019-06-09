Anthony Kushaba
13:25

Naked Revellers Banned from Kitagata Hot Springs

9 Jun 2019, 13:24 Comments 184 Views Local government Misc Tourism Updates
A sign Post warning locals against bathing completely naked

A sign Post warning locals against bathing completely naked

In short
The authorities note that the move is aimed at ensuring that tourism at the hot springs is streamlined.



The locals also protest the fine slapped on those found naked in the hot springs which are currently at 50,000 shillings which the authorities want to be reduced to at least 20,000 shillings.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.