Nakiwogo Landing Site Sealed off to Disinfect MV Kalangala Ship

The landing site has now been sealed off for disinfecting in line with guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health to control the spread of COVID-19. In addition, the four crew members of the ship will be quarantined in the ship for 14 days.
The taskforce, headed by the Entebbe Deputy Residential Commander, Njuki Mbabali, deployed army officers 2am today to wait for the ship to dock and enforce the guidelines.
Nakiwogo Landing Site Sealed off to Disinfect MV Kalangala Ship23 May 2020, 18:11 Comments 115 Views Entebbe, Uganda Health Local government Misc Report
