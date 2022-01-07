Kukunda Judith
18:08

Nakwedde Petitions Court to Quash Kayunga District Chairperson's Victory

7 Jan 2022, 18:07 Comments 167 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Breaking news
Harriet Nakwedde, who contested on the NUP ticket for the Kayunga District Woman MP position. She is seeking for a by-election.

Harriet Nakwedde, who contested on the NUP ticket for the Kayunga District Woman MP position. She is seeking for a by-election.

In short
Nakwedde through her lawyers of Lukwago Advocates, Alaka, and Company Advocates has sued Muwonge together with the Electoral Commission for having conspired to rob her victory.

 

Tagged with: Andrew Muwonge Electoral Commission Harriet Nakwedde Kayunga district by-election Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobwine ,Harriet Nakwedde

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.