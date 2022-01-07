In short
Nakwedde through her lawyers of Lukwago Advocates, Alaka, and Company Advocates has sued Muwonge together with the Electoral Commission for having conspired to rob her victory.
Nakwedde Petitions Court to Quash Kayunga District Chairperson's Victory7 Jan 2022, 18:07 Comments 167 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Breaking news
Harriet Nakwedde, who contested on the NUP ticket for the Kayunga District Woman MP position. She is seeking for a by-election.
In short
Tagged with: Andrew Muwonge Electoral Commission Harriet Nakwedde Kayunga district by-election Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobwine ,Harriet Nakwedde
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.