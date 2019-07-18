Ayubu Kirinya
13:15

Namabasa Residents Abandon Homes over Increasing Security Threats

18 Jul 2019, 13:14 Comments 149 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Crime Security Local government Updates
IMG_20190717_113442

In short
According to information obtained on the ground, some of the residents started relocating from the area on Saturday last week when they heard news of the impending clash. A few of the remaining residents have restricted entry to the village especially to strangers.

 

