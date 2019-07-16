Namamabasa Residents, Pastors Clash Over Land

In short
Shouting on top of their voices, the angry residents accused Pastor Musai of illegally occupying their land and deploying a militia to terrorize them. Police used live bullets and teargas to disperse the angry residents and restore calm.
He said the group has on several occasions put up illegal roadblocks to terrorize the people entering or leaving the sub county.
Namamabasa Residents, Pastors Clash Over Land16 Jul 2019, 12:54 Comments 95 Views Human rights Crime Security Updates
In short
