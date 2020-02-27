In short
Having joined Uganda Police Force in 1987, Namanya says he will never forget terror strikes in Kampala in the 33 years he served Uganda Police Force. According to Namanya, Uganda Police Force wasn’t prepared for terrorism when grenades started exploding in public places in Kampala between 1996 and 2000.
Namanya Recounts His Battle on Terror in Kampala Top story27 Feb 2020, 12:51 Comments 211 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
