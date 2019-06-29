In short
The Uganda National Roads Authority is finalizing works on MV Sigulu, the largest ferry in Uganda so far, which will connect Namayingo district to the islands of Sigulu and Dolwe. The ferry constructed by a Danish Johs Gram Hanssen –JGH Marine has a capacity to carry 300 passengers, and close to 20 vehicles. It can move at a speed of 14 kilometres per hour.
Leaders Upbeat as MV Sigulu Launches onto L. Victoria
29 Jun 2019
Jinja, Uganda
