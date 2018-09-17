Wambuzi Reacheal
MP, UNRA Clash Over Ferry Route

17 Sep 2018
Namayingo district headquaters. Wambuzi Reacheal

In short
The change in the ferry route hasnt gone down well with Stephen Dede, the Bukholi South Member of Parliament. He argues that there are many business opportunities such as fishing villages along the Lugala-Matolo-Dolwe route compared to Watega-Buduma-Kadenge route.

 

