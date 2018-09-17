MP, UNRA Clash Over Ferry Route

In short
The change in the ferry route hasnt gone down well with Stephen Dede, the Bukholi South Member of Parliament. He argues that there are many business opportunities such as fishing villages along the Lugala-Matolo-Dolwe route compared to Watega-Buduma-Kadenge route.
MP, UNRA Clash Over Ferry Route17 Sep 2018, 07:30 Comments 330 Views Business and finance Report
In short
Tagged with: namayingo ferry sigulu islands dolwe island
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.