Namayingo Primary School Accused of Encroaching on Family Land

In short
The late Othieno was the representative of Bunhole Bunanumba County, the present Namayingo District in the Busoga Lukiiko. According to a copy of the land agreement seen by URN reporter, Othieno donated seven acres of land in the early 1980s to host a primary school in the then Namayingo sub-county which had no school at the time.
Namayingo Primary School Accused of Encroaching on Family Land26 Mar 2019, 13:43 Comments 71 Views Education Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: child committee consultation district documentation eviction floor forge grandfather ground land primary school school secretary
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.