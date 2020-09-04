In short
Results from 120 polling stations that have been announced at Makerere Yellow Primary School tally centre show that Faridah Nambi collected 9,005 votes from Kawempe, in her pursuit to contest of the Kampala Woman Parliamentary seat. She defeated Nafuuna Shamim who got 1,844 of the total votes cast.
Nambi, Kasenge Win in Kawempe NRM Primaries
