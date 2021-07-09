Namboole Covid-19 Treatment Centre Registers Drop in Patient Numbers

In short
At Namboole, Dr Ivan Kisuule who heads the facility says they have been recording over a hundred cases each day. He explains that every other hour an ambulance would bring in a patient needing oxygen. Kisuule says that 20 patients at this facility died.
Namboole Covid-19 Treatment Centre Registers Drop in Patient Numbers9 Jul 2021, 17:25 Comments 200 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 infection
Mentioned: Ministry of Health
