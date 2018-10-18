In short
According to an agreement reached on Wednesday between Namboole and Emma Productions, the concert will now be held on November, 9th, 2018.
Namboole Stadium Okays Bobi Wine's Kyarenga Concert
A copy of the Agreement Made by Organizers of Kyarenga Concer and Management of Mandela National Stadium Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
