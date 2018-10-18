Kukunda Judith
Namboole Stadium Okays Bobi Wine's Kyarenga Concert

18 Oct 2018
A copy of the Agreement Made by Organizers of Kyarenga Concer and Management of Mandela National Stadium

According to an agreement reached on Wednesday between Namboole and Emma Productions, the concert will now be held on November, 9th, 2018.

 

