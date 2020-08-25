In short
Constructed in 1997, the national sports pride is currently in an appalling state and has since failed the worthwhile tests of the Confederation of African Football-CAF and International Federation of Association Football -FIFA. This implies that Uganda has no facility for hosting both continental and international matches.
Namboole Stadium to Undergo Major Rehabilitation
25 Aug 2020
