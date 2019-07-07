In short
Ruth Tukahiirwa Karungi, the Director of Maphie International Recruitment Agency denies allegations of trafficking and selling Ugandans to Arabic countries. She has tasked Nambooze to produce evidence to substantiate her claims, saying they are always approached by poor girls for job placements.
Nambooze Worried Over Health of Jordan Returnees
Tagged with: 23 youths return from Arabic countries after years of slavery MP Namboze worried of returned female youth health conditions
Mentioned: Human trafficking
