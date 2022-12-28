Solomon Okabo
Name and Shame Approach Raises Latrine Coverage in Atongtidi

28 Dec 2022 Kwania, Uganda

A baseline survey conducted by Kwania District Health Officers in June 2022 showed that 3,705 households out of the 5,700 households in Atongtidi were answering nature’s call in bushes. The report prompted the Sub County council to enact a by-law to protect residents from getting hygiene-related infections.

 

