Names Deleted From NRM Party Register in Serere, Katakwi

In Serere district, about 2,000 people whose names appeared in the register during the update exercise have been scrapped off.
Names Deleted From NRM Party Register in Serere, Katakwi2 Sep 2020, 07:45 Comments 199 Views Katakwi, Uganda Politics Updates
