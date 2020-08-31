Names Deleted from NRM Register in Mityana

In short
Fatuma Nakayiza, the NRM party village registrar for Malwa LCI in Kakindu Sub County says that she was shocked when she received the register and found 40 names had been removed using whitewash and replaced with new ones.
Names Deleted from NRM Register in Mityana31 Aug 2020, 07:58 Comments 148 Views Mityana, Uganda Election Updates
In short
Tagged with: Voter names deleted from party register
Mentioned: National Resistance Movement (NRM)
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.