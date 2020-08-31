Mambule Ali
08:10

Names Deleted from NRM Register in Mityana

31 Aug 2020, 07:58 Comments 148 Views Mityana, Uganda Election Updates
A page of the NRM register where names were removed with white wash and replaced with new ones

In short
Fatuma Nakayiza, the NRM party village registrar for Malwa LCI in Kakindu Sub County says that she was shocked when she received the register and found 40 names had been removed using whitewash and replaced with new ones.

 

