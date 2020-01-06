Ayubu Kirinya
18:40

Namisindwa Residents Abandon Homes over Fresh Cracks Top story

6 Jan 2020, 18:38 Comments 148 Views Environment Misc Breaking news
IMG_20200106_120315

IMG_20200106_120315

In short
George William Wopuwa, the Namisindwa District LC V Chairperson, says that almost all the district is at risk because of the cracks, saying the cracks have emerged everywhere including roads.

Others include Tsekululu, Mukoto, Bupoto, Bukokha, and Buwabwala sub counties.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.