Julius Ocungi
21:40

Namokora Massacre: Survivor Narrates Horror Events, Escape From Death Top story

20 Aug 2019, 21:35 Comments 144 Views Kitgum, Uganda Crime Northern Updates
Alex Ochola one of the Namokora massacre survivors points to the mass grave erected at the massacre site in Namokora Town Council Kitgum District on Mondya. Photo By Julius Ocungi

Alex Ochola one of the Namokora massacre survivors points to the mass grave erected at the massacre site in Namokora Town Council Kitgum District on Mondya. Photo By Julius Ocungi

In short
The father of seven children says after the over throw of Gen Tito Okello Lutwa’s government in January 1986 that ushered in President, Yoweri Museveni’s regime, residents in the area adjusted to the change positively. Namokora was at the home of Gen Tito Okello, an area he enjoyed massive support and loyalty.

 

Tagged with: kitgum   district
Mentioned: Namokora massacre National Resistance Army-NRA

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.