Namuganza Promises to Build NRM Women’s Resilience and Livelihood

Persis Namuganza the Minister of Lands and an aspirant for the second National Chairperson of the NRM has said her focus will be on the welfare of women and youth in the party.
Namuganza Promises to Build NRM Women's Resilience and Livelihood31 Jul 2020, 14:01 Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Updates
