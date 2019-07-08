In short
Dr Pope Paul Okwera was interdicted following numerous allegations raised against him by the Health Unit Management Committee headed by Ventorine Okello. They allege that Dr Okwera’s inaccessibility discouraged patients from accessing the health facility.
Namukora Health Centre IV in-charge Interdicted8 Jul 2019, 07:19 Comments 211 Views Kitgum, Uganda Health Local government Report
Tagged with: CAO Roselyn Adong Luhoni Public Service Standing Orders 2010. absenteeism, corruption and gross abuse of office disciplinary hearing gross negligence
Mentioned: Health Unit Management Committee Kitgum government hospital or St. Joseph’s Hospital, Namukora Health Centre IV
