Kato Joseph
07:31

Namutebi Replaces Retired AIGP Kasingye as Director Police Commissariat

1 Sep 2022, 07:23 Comments 166 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates

The Police Commissariat has been under the stewardship of Hillary Kulayige since Kasingye retired. Kulayige, who deputised Kasingye was also promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police-ACP to Commissioner of police- CP.

 

