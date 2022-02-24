Wambuzi Reacheal
11:21

Namutumba Children Succumbed to Severe Malaria-DHO

24 Feb 2022 Namutumba, Uganda Health Report
Dr. James Kiirya, the Namutumba district health officer addressing journalists.

In short
The Namutumba District Health Officer, James Kiirya says that they extracted 56 samples from children in the sub-counties of Mazuba and Bulange respectively, which had reported the highest number of fatal cases, but all of them tested positive for severe malaria.

 

