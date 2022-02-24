In short
The Namutumba District Health Officer, James Kiirya says that they extracted 56 samples from children in the sub-counties of Mazuba and Bulange respectively, which had reported the highest number of fatal cases, but all of them tested positive for severe malaria.
Namutumba Children Succumbed to Severe Malaria-DHO
