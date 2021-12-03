Christopher Kisekka
Namutumba Farmers Cut Mango Trees for Charcoal as Fruit Flies Ravage Gardens

3 Dec 2021, 19:58 Comments 166 Views Namutumba, Uganda Agriculture Report
In short
Available information indicates that female fruit flies lay eggs under the skin of the mangoes, which hatch into larvae that feed in the decaying flesh of the crop. Infested fruits quickly rot and become inedible or drop on the ground, thus causing direct loss to the farmer.

 

