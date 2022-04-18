In short
Esther Namwase told journalists that the leaflet that was dropped in her compound on Saturday night contained messages instructing her to vacate from the village within seven days.
Namutumba Man Arrested Over Life Threatening Leaflets
One of the leaflets dropped in Mawundo village, in Namutumba sub county, in Namutumba district. courtesy photo.
