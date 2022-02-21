Wambuzi Reacheal
08:32

Namutumba Parents Lose Children to Strange Illness

21 Feb 2022, 08:31 Comments 142 Views Namutumba, Uganda Health Report

In short
According to Naiwumbwe, her grandchildren contracted the infection and started suffering persistent breakdowns within three days. She explained that the infected minors pass out urine contaminated with blood, develop uncontrolled pain in their private parts, lose appetite and experience dizziness.

 

Tagged with: child health center health worker
Mentioned: Namutumba Nsinze

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.