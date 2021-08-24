Wambuzi Reacheal
Namutumba Residents Nursing Teargas Related Injuries

24 Aug 2021 Namutumba, Uganda Human rights Report
Farouk Bwiiso nursing wounds at a private health facility within Namutumba town council. courtesy photo.

Farouk Bwiiso, one of the victims, says that a teargas canister landed at the entrance of his door on Saturday night, injured his right leg and damaged all his household items.

 

