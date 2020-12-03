Solomon Okabo
Nancy Kalembe's Pledge of Job Creation Excites Kwania Youths

3 Dec 2020, 18:26 Comments 190 Views Kwania, Uganda 2021 Elections Business and finance Election Updates
Presidential candidate Nancy Linda Kalembe speaking to her supporters in Aduku Mayor's garden on Thursday Photo by Solomon Okabo

In short
During her campaign trail in Lango region, Kalembe made several pledges that include fighting corruption, stopping land grabbing, improving teacher’s welfare, better health for youths and women among others.

 

