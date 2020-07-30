Nandala Loses ICPAU Council Vote, Faces Off With Institute over License Renewal

In short
Mafabi says in a letter to the institute that there is no law that requires him to fill a form. He says he is required to make an application which he did and argues in the letter that even if his firm is not granted a license, he as a person should not be denied one.
Nandala Loses ICPAU Council Vote, Faces Off With Institute over License Renewal30 Jul 2020, 17:22 Comments 76 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: Council Members ICPAU nathan nandala mafabi
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.