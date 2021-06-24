Nankabirwa: I have My Energy To Deliver In Energy Ministry

In short

Nankabirwa, who replaced the now minister for Karamoja Goretti Kitutu, says the demands by the public are only three; to see oil, get connected to electricity and get value from minerals, and that that is her duty is to deliver them.



Simon D’Ujanga, who has been state minister for energy, prayed to the new ministers not to extend the Karuma Power Project deadline, saying the project has delayed for too long.