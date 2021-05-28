Alex Otto
15:16

Nankabirwa Petitions NRM to Discipline Kadaga

28 May 2021, 15:07 Comments 246 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Updates
Members of UPPA give Nankabirwa an award for her good relations with the media

Members of UPPA give Nankabirwa an award for her good relations with the media

In short
The outgoing Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa has petitioned the National Resistance Movement (NRM) to discipline former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga for going against the party.

 

Tagged with: NRM Rebecca Kadaga Ruth Nankabirwa nrm cec parliament
Mentioned: 11th Parliament NRM Parliament

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.