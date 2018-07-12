Christopher Kisekka
19:05

Power Outages: Wakiso Residents Attempt to Burn Transformer

12 Jul 2018, 19:05 Comments 137 Views Wakiso, Uganda Crime Misc Report
Nankuwadde residents prompted to burn transformer using car tyres over power outage Christopher Kisekka

Nankuwadde residents prompted to burn transformer using car tyres over power outage Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
On Thursday afternoon, residents lit bonfires using old vehicle tyres, saying they have repeatedly petitioned power distributors Umeme to repair the faulty transformer in vain. They said the power outage has fueled crime in the area prompting them to demonstrate to express their anger.

 

Tagged with: power outages demonstrations vandalism transformer breaker anger residents express anger resident area power outage fire district field office stable police road
Mentioned: umeme nankuwadde- bulenga wakiso stephen ilungole bulenga police station lilian birabwa hadijah nakiyimba jackson kato mityana mpumudde bulenga kireka nankuwadde residents of nankuwadde-bulenga mukono kampala

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.