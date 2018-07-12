Power Outages: Wakiso Residents Attempt to Burn Transformer

In short
On Thursday afternoon, residents lit bonfires using old vehicle tyres, saying they have repeatedly petitioned power distributors Umeme to repair the faulty transformer in vain. They said the power outage has fueled crime in the area prompting them to demonstrate to express their anger.
Power Outages: Wakiso Residents Attempt to Burn Transformer12 Jul 2018, 19:05 Comments 137 Views Wakiso, Uganda Crime Misc Report
Nankuwadde residents prompted to burn transformer using car tyres over power outage Login to license this image from 1$.
