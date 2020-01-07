In short
The angry councillors who stormed the offices carrying placards called for the transfer of the Atwoko who has spent one year in the office. They accused him of among other issues misappropriating finances and incompetence.
Nansana Councillors Storm Town Clerk's Office7 Jan 2020, 15:39 Comments 180 Views Wakiso, Uganda Politics Local government Misc Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Nansana Municipality Wakiso district. Nansana Municipality mayor her worship councilors chase town clerk
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.