Christopher Kisekka
15:44

Nansana Councillors Storm Town Clerk's Office

7 Jan 2020, 15:39 Comments 180 Views Wakiso, Uganda Politics Local government Misc Breaking news
The Town Clerk being escorted by police .

The Town Clerk being escorted by police .

In short
The angry councillors who stormed the offices carrying placards called for the transfer of the Atwoko who has spent one year in the office. They accused him of among other issues misappropriating finances and incompetence.

 

Tagged with: Nansana Municipality Wakiso district. Nansana Municipality mayor her worship councilors chase town clerk
Mentioned: Ambrose Atwok Grace Natege Nansana Municipality Regina Bakitte Rwanda

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.