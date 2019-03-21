Nansana Health Authorities: More Woman Seeking Post Abortions Services

In short
Annet Dungu, head of maternity at Nabweru Health Centre IIIs, says the numbers could be more because those who seek post abortion care services in private facilities are not captured.
Nansana Health Authorities: More Woman Seeking Post Abortions Services21 Mar 2019, 07:47 Comments 200 Views Nansana, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: abortion family planning
Mentioned: nansana municipality
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.