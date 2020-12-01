Nansana Man Arrested With Decomposing Body in His House

In short
Preliminary findings by police detectives at Nansana police station shows that the deceased was first raped and later killed. The decomposing body was identified as that of the missing Journey Kanyike who disappeared 10 meters away from the scene of crime.
Nansana Man Arrested With Decomposing Body in His House1 Dec 2020, 19:54 Comments 203 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Crime Breaking news
