In short
Nansana Municipal Mayor Regina Bakitte says that five members of her committee have already agreed to waive taxes from the beginning of the next financial year to prevent a catastrophe as the businesses struggle to recover from the abyss and attain the resilience to withstand an economic downturn.
Nansana Municipality Businesses Exempted from Taxes
