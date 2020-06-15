Mambule Ali
19:00

Nansana Municipality Businesses Exempted from Taxes

15 Jun 2020, 18:58 Comments 147 Views Wakiso, Uganda Local government Misc Report
Nansana Municipality Mayor Regina Bakitte

Nansana Municipality Mayor Regina Bakitte

In short
Nansana Municipal Mayor Regina Bakitte says that five members of her committee have already agreed to waive taxes from the beginning of the next financial year to prevent a catastrophe as the businesses struggle to recover from the abyss and attain the resilience to withstand an economic downturn.

 

Tagged with: Tax exemption
Mentioned: Nansana Municipal Council

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.