Nansana Municipality Petitions UNRA to Adjust Hoima Road Design

In short
Nansana Municipality Mayor Regina Bakitte says that although the road is wide enough, the design did not provide street parking options in the central business area of Nansana. Bakitte stresses that they have since found it important to make a few adjustments to guarantee the safety of all road users and provide for green belts along the way.
Nansana Municipality Petitions UNRA to Adjust Hoima Road Design3 Mar 2019, 16:33 Comments 212 Views Local government Misc Report
