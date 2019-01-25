Christopher Kisekka
Nansana Property Owners Ordered to Renovate Dilapidated Buildings

25 Jan 2019 Nansana, Uganda
A section of the newly constructed Nansana- Busunju road. Nansana municipality authorities want all property owners along the road to upgrade their buildings and frontages. Christopher Kisekka

According to the guidelines, all property owners along the newly constructed Nansana-Busunju road are required to upgrade their front areas by paving, applying concrete or greening. The guidelines also direct them to rehabilitate old buildings.

 

