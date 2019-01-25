Nansana Property Owners Ordered to Renovate Dilapidated Buildings

In short
According to the guidelines, all property owners along the newly constructed Nansana-Busunju road are required to upgrade their front areas by paving, applying concrete or greening. The guidelines also direct them to rehabilitate old buildings.
Nansana Property Owners Ordered to Renovate Dilapidated Buildings25 Jan 2019, 12:34 Comments 139 Views Nansana, Uganda Local government Misc Report
A section of the newly constructed Nansana- Busunju road. Nansana municipality authorities want all property owners along the road to upgrade their buildings and frontages. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.