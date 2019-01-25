Nansana Property Owners Ordered to Renovate Dilapidated Buildings

A section of the newly constructed Nansana- Busunju road. Nansana municipality authorities want all property owners along the road to upgrade their buildings and frontages. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

According to the guidelines, all property owners along the newly constructed Nansana-Busunju road are required to upgrade their front areas by paving, applying concrete or greening. The guidelines also direct them to rehabilitate old buildings.