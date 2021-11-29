Kimbowa Ivan
Nantaba Backs Independent Candidate for Kayunga LCV Race

29 Nov 2021, 18:05 Comments 141 Views Kayunga, Uganda Election Politics Local government Editorial
Idah Nantaba and Majid Nyanzi addressing journalists after the norminations at Kayunga district.

In short
According to Nantaba, the constitution grants her a right to support a candidate of her choice and that right cannot be taken away by any person.

 

