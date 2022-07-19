Nanyondo Finishes Eighth in Oregon Women’s 1500m Final

In short
She posted 4:01.98 minutes falling to Kenya’s superstar Faith Kipyegon who won the race in 3:52.96 while Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay came second in 3:54.52 in a final held at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, United States of America. For the eighth position finish, Nanyondo wins USD 5,000.
Nanyondo Finishes Eighth in Oregon Women’s 1500m Final19 Jul 2022, 07:43 Comments 120 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
In short
Tagged with: Nanyondo misses medal
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.