Nanyondo Finishes Eighth in Oregon Women’s 1500m Final

19 Jul 2022, 07:43 Comments 120 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
Nanyondo failed to finish in medal blacket

She posted 4:01.98 minutes falling to Kenya’s superstar Faith Kipyegon who won the race in 3:52.96 while Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay came second in 3:54.52 in a final held at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, United States of America. For the eighth position finish, Nanyondo wins USD 5,000.

 

