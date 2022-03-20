In short
Nanyondo crossed the finishing line in 4 minutes and 04.60 seconds. Tsegay who won gold clocked 3:57.19 minutes, with her counterparts Embaye and Meshesha who posted 4:02.29 minutes and 4:03.39 to win silver and bronze respectively.
Nanyondo Finishes Fourth in World Indoor Championships Top story20 Mar 2022, 08:11 Comments 251 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Breaking news
