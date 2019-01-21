Edward Eninu
Napak, Katakwi Border ASTU Command Reshuffled

UPDF officers receiving catridges of live bullets fired by ASTU last week at Kaithelem. Edward Eninu

The Anti-Stock Theft Unit ASTU Commanding officer for Teso and Karamoja, Baker Mwanga told URN in a phone interview that the decision was taken following complaints from the Karamoja community of bias by the ASTU personnel towards the Iteso in Katakwi.

 

