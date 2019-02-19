Napak LCV Chairperson Elected ULGA President

In short
Lomonyang, who has been the vice president ULGA for Karamoja region polled 140 votes against his only challenger, Joseph Luzige, who got 123 votes. He was declared amid protests from delegates, some of whom stormed out of the meeting before voting.
Napak LCV Chairperson Elected ULGA President19 Feb 2019, 10:15 Comments 225 Views Moroto, Uganda Election Local government Breaking news
Abdullah Lomongin, the PWD District Councilor in Moroto covering self with Lomonyang's banner.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.