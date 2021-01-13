In short
The rise in number of new voters in Napak has been attributed to the increase in civic education in the area that caught the attention of the youth to engage in peaceful politics rather than the politics of protests.
Napak Registers Highest Growth of Voter Numbers in Uganda
