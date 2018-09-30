Napak Struggling to Track Teacher Absenteeism

In short
At Longalom Primary School in Matany Sub County, teachers tore the arrival book to avoid being tracked. This left the school management stuck for weeks.
Napak Struggling to Track Teacher Absenteeism30 Sep 2018, 08:55 Comments 326 Views Napak, Uganda Education Report
Daniela Naputuka, head teacher Lomngalom Primary School in her office where daily teachers' attendance displayed on wall charts. Login to license this image from 1$.
