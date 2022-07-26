In short
Brig Joseph Balikudembe, the UPDF 3rd division Army commander said the suspects Identified as Elijah Lobucel, the sub county chairperson and Mario Logit, the district councilor are accused of masterminding the killing of the GISO in Lokopo sub county.
Sub-county Chairperson, District Councilor Held over GISO's Murder26 Jul 2022, 16:50 Comments 50 Views Karamoja, Uganda Crime Security Report
In short
Tagged with: Napak district Suspected Cattle Rustlers lc3 chairperson arrested masterminding behind the killing of GISO
Mentioned: Joint Security Forces
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.