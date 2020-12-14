steven Ariong
Napak Women Fight Malnutrition and Extreme Poverty by Growing Vegetables

Karimojong woman watering her kitchen garden in Losiaket village in Iriiri Sub County of Napak district

In short
"Right now if you go to any nearby market, you will find greens brought from Mbale 250 kilometers away from Karamoja and they are very expensive," says Simon Lokol, a Science teacher at Kapkwata Primary school says.

 

Tagged with: Ms. Mary Nate,  a mother of five and a resident of Iriiri Sub County in Napak district said planting vegetables in a kitchen garden has helped her keep her children live healthy life when its time of draught where its very hard to get vegetables.

