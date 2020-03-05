Jesse Johnson James
19:34

NARO Conducting Research on Desert Locusts

5 Mar 2020, 19:20 Comments 131 Views Agriculture Environment Misc Report
Bukwo DPC Sam Suubi shows that some of desert locusts they had captured in a bottle

Bukwo DPC Sam Suubi shows that some of desert locusts they had captured in a bottle

In short
Winfred Aol Opiyo, an Entomologist at National Agricultural Research Organization –NARO told URN in an interview that the scientific investigation will determine the correct dose of chemicals being used depending on the life stage of the insects, the reproductive potential of the insects in relation to what they feed on and among other things.

 

Tagged with: Jackson Omona, the Kitgum district chairperson, Stephen Tibeijuka Byantwale, the Commissioner of Crop Protection at the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries desrt locust invasion food and agriculture organization -fao national agricultural research organization -naro conducting research on 200 desert locust
Mentioned: kitgum district naro laboratory at kawanda in wakiso district

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.