In short
Some of the researchers require funds to travel to foreign countries to collect samples for improving domestic varieties they deem susceptible to drought, pests and diseases. The varieties include soybeans, sunflowers, simsim, cotton and groundnuts.
NARO Plant Breeders Stuck Without Research Funds3 Jul 2019, 11:03 Comments 123 Views Business and finance Agriculture Environment Feature
In short
Tagged with: NARO Plant Breeders Stuck Without Research Funds
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.